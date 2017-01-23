Maine State Police Log: Driver arrested after alleged seat switch

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police has made multiple arrests related to driving offenses in January.

On Jan. 15, Trooper Gavin Endre arrested a Fletchers Landing man after noticing a vehicle with a defect traveling on Route 1A.

Endre tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver turned immediately onto Route 179 and tried to hide on Sennetts Road, police said. The trooper found the vehicle with help from residents.

“After finding the vehicle, Trooper Endre interviewed Alonzo Lindsey, 32 years old,” police reported. “Alonzo had since switched seats with a female occupant but later admitted to driving.”

Endre arrested Lindsey on charges of operating after revocation and attaching false plates on the vehicle.

Lindsey was taken to the Hancock County Jail and is free on bail.

Trooper Josh Lander arrested Michael Stanley, 56, of Bucksport on a charge of operating after suspension Jan. 13.

Trooper Travis Chapman charged a Trenton man after investigating a rollover accident in Trenton on Jan. 8.

Chapman summoned William Cornelius, 57, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Sgt. Timothy Varney assisted.