Maine State Police Log: Dedham man accused of damaging home

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested a Dedham man after he allegedly damaged the interior of a Dedham residence Jan. 3.

Cpl. Chris Smith and Trooper Gavin Endre arrested Timothy Thorpe, 36, of Dedham on charges of criminal mischief and probation violation.

Burglary

Endre is investigating a Jan. 4 burglary on the Partridge Cove Road in Lamoine.

Theft

Trooper Owen Reed is investigating a theft at a Trenton business.

Arrests

A motor vehicle stop led to the arrest of an impaired driver, who was charged with assault for allegedly pushing Trooper Endre Dec. 27.

Endre stopped Stephen Hinkel, 38, of Hancock after noticing a defective headlight on Hinkel’s vehicle.

The trooper arrested Hinkel on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Hinkel was charged with assault after allegedly pushing Endre at the jail.

Reed arrested Tyler Cousins, 30, of Deer Isle on a charge of criminal mischief Dec. 30.

Summonses

Police summoned Andrew Perkins, 27, of Oakland on a charge of operating after suspension Dec. 30 in Ellsworth.