Maine State Police Log: Dedham man accused of damaging home January 9, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested a Dedham man after he allegedly damaged the interior of a Dedham residence Jan. 3. Cpl. Chris Smith and Trooper Gavin Endre arrested Timothy Thorpe, 36, of Dedham on charges of criminal mischief and probation violation. Burglary Endre is investigating a Jan. 4 burglary on the Partridge Cove Road in Lamoine. Theft Trooper Owen Reed is investigating a theft at a Trenton business. Arrests A motor vehicle stop led to the arrest of an impaired driver, who was charged with assault for allegedly pushing Trooper Endre Dec. 27. Endre stopped Stephen Hinkel, 38, of Hancock after noticing a defective headlight on Hinkel’s vehicle. The trooper arrested Hinkel on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Hinkel was charged with assault after allegedly pushing Endre at the jail. Reed arrested Tyler Cousins, 30, of Deer Isle on a charge of criminal mischief Dec. 30. Summonses Police summoned Andrew Perkins, 27, of Oakland on a charge of operating after suspension Dec. 30 in Ellsworth. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Maine State Police Log: Dedham man accused of damaging home - January 9, 2017 Venues abound to help you keep your New Year’s resolution - January 4, 2017 Special town meeting scheduled in Deer Isle - January 3, 2017