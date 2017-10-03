Maine State Police: Hancock man charged with theft

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police handled a variety of cases in recent days from theft of vodka to trespassing at a residence.

Trooper Gavin Endre arrested Taylor Martin, 31, of Hancock on a charge of theft Sept 24.

Police said Martin stole vodka and water from a Hancock business.

Criminal trespass

Cpl. Dan Ryan arrested Shawn Blair, 40, of Surry on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release Sept. 29. Blair had entered a residence in Surry without permission, police said.

Alcohol infractions

Trooper Owen Reed summoned Jonathan Nutter, 19, of Cumberland and Reid LaLiberte, 19, of North Yarmouth each on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor after a traffic stop in Castine Sept. 25.

Drug charge

A traffic stop in Ellsworth Sept. 30 resulted in a charge for the operator. Endre summoned Jonathan Garland, 44, of Ellsworth on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.