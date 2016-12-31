Maine State Police: Bar Harbor man charged with OUI

ELLSWORTH — Trooper Caleb McGary arrested Richard Greenleaf, 59, of Tremont on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant Friday in Ellsworth.

Suspicious

Trooper Gavin Endre is investigating an incident in Surry Friday in which a vehicle’s back window was smashed out.

Theft

Trooper McGary is investigating a theft of a package in Sullivan. The theft was reported Friday.