Are Maine halibut heading for trouble?

PORTLAND — Go to Scales, an elegant waterfront restaurant on a Portland pier, and a plate of pan-roasted halibut with hazelnuts, brown butter and new potatoes will cost you $38, tax and tip extra.

Go down to the dock in Lubec or Stonington during May and June, when Maine fishermen are allowed to harvest halibut from state waters inside the three-mile limit, and $38 would buy you about 5 pounds of halibut, if you could buy less than a whole fish directly off the boat. And that’s the problem.

Over the decade between 2006 and 2015, the last year for which the Department of Marine Resources has figures, the boat price for halibut increased some 44 percent and landings increased from just 30,018 pounds worth about $139,000 to more than 93,000 pounds that brought fishermen some $623,000.

Now federal fisheries regulators are saying that halibut may be in trouble.

Of course, it isn’t just that Maine fishermen are landing more halibut. It’s fishermen from all over New England who are pulling in plenty of the pricy and delicious flatfish from federal waters.

In 2006, only Maine recorded halibut landings. In 2015, according to NOAA Fisheries, halibut landings throughout New England reached almost 216,000 pounds — worth about $1.4 million. Of that, about 123,000 pounds were landed outside Maine.

That may not be a lot of money compared with the nearly $511 million that Maine’s lobster fishermen reaped in 2015, but it is enough to attract more boats into the fishery and to have regulators and fisheries scientists worried. Early in December, the New England Fishery Management Council announced that a review of the rules governing the halibut fishery would be a priority during 2017.

The fishery for halibut in Maine and New England pales by comparison with the fishery for Pacific halibut in Alaska and along the West Coast. In 2015, Pacific halibut landings totaled more than 24.2 million pounds worth more than $118 million to fishermen. In Alaska alone, fishermen landed some 22.9 million pounds of Pacific halibut and put about $111 million in their pockets.

Atlantic halibut are bottom-dwelling flatfish, similar to sole or flounder, with both eyes located on the upper side of their bodies. They can grow to be enormous. Old photographs show halibut as long as a man is tall and records show that Maine fishermen once landed fish weighing 600 pounds or more.

According to NOAA fisheries, it is rare now for fishermen to land an Atlantic halibut weighing more than 100 pounds.