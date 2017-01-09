Maine AllCare to meet Jan. 15 January 9, 2017 on Health, News BLUE HILL — The Downeast Chapter of Maine AllCare will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library. Maine AllCare is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose goal is to bring health care coverage to everyone in Maine. This month’s discussion will focus on how best to pay for a universal health care system. The meeting is open to the public and everyone is welcome. For more information, contact [email protected]