Maine AllCare to meet Jan. 15

BLUE HILL — The Downeast Chapter of Maine AllCare will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library.

Maine AllCare is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose goal is to bring health care coverage to everyone in Maine.

This month’s discussion will focus on how best to pay for a universal health care system. The meeting is open to the public and everyone is welcome.

For more information, contact [email protected]