Luchini’s bill to delay retail pot gets unanimous committee support

ELLSWORTH — The bill sponsored by Rep. Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth) that would delay the opening of any retail marijuana establishments until February of 2018 got unanimous support from a legislative committee last week.

LD 88 — “An Act to Delay the Implementation of Certain Portions of the Marijuana Legalization Act” — still awaits a vote by the full Legislature, and as an emergency bill will need two-thirds support in order to pass. A staff member at the Legislative Information Office in Augusta said Wednesday morning the bill was likely to be on the calendar for a vote on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The timing is important because personal use of marijuana is set to become legal this Sunday, Jan. 30. Though the focus of Luchini’s bill is to give state officials more time to draft rules regarding retail establishments such as stores and social clubs that would offer marijuana, it also would make some changes to aspects of personal use legalized by the bill Maine voters said yes to in November.

The Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee voted 13-0 on Jan. 19 that the bill ought to pass as amended. How much weight that vote will carry in the full Legislature remains to be seen. Legislative leaders also have previously voiced support for LD 88.

Luchini, who chairs the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, said in an email he is “particularly proud of the bipartisan work of the committee on a challenging topic and short timeline.”

Among the amendments, Luchini said, was a change in the definition of marijuana. The bill narrowly passed by Maine voters in November referred to “cannabis” rather than “marijuana.” Luchini said the original wording would have allowed Mainers to possess up to 2.5 ounces of concentrates such as honey butane oil, which legislators were told “would be enough to get around 1,000 people — or more — high.”

Under the amendment, “marijuana” and “marijuana concentrate” will have separate definitions and the latter will be limited to 5 grams.

Luchini said the amendment also would bring more state agencies into the rulemaking process for retail marijuana, rather than putting it all on the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

Where individuals can consume marijuana also was addressed in the amendments. The original bill approved by voters allowed for use and consumption of marijuana in nonpublic places. After some back and forth, the amendment would now allow it in a “private residence, including curtilage” (the land around a home) as well as “on private property, not generally accessible by the public, when explicitly permitted by the owner of the property.”

Luchini said the law banning smoking in public places also will apply to smoking marijuana. Additionally, marijuana will not be allowed to be smoked in public smoking areas if the amendment is approved.

Lastly, Luchini said the amendment includes language to “mirror the state’s open container laws” regarding alcohol. The amendment states, “The operator of a vehicle on a public way or a passenger in the vehicle may not consume marijuana or marijuana concentrate.”

Luchini said the committee’s goal with LD 88 and the amendments was to “enact protections that were immediately necessary given legalization at the end of the month, while delaying the laws that were not.”

A 17-member Joint Select Committee on Marijuana Legalization Implementation was recently established by the Legislature. Its task will be “comprehensively addressing” issues raised by the legalization of marijuana. The official at the Legislative Information Office said Wednesday morning legislators have not yet been named to serve on the committee.