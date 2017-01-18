Luchini says delaying pot gives state time to make rules, address problems

ELLSWORTH — Marijuana use is set to become legal in Maine on Jan. 30, thanks to a narrow statewide vote in November, but Rep. Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth) believes some changes need to be made before that happens.

Luchini is the sponsor of LD 88, “An Act To Delay the Implementation of Certain Portions of the Marijuana Legalization Act.” The bill had its first public hearing Tuesday in Augusta, and a large crowd of opponents and supporters turned out to voice their thoughts.

Luchini said he sees “lots of logistical and drafting errors in the legislation.” Chief among those, he said, is that the original legislation failed to make it clear that use or possession of pot by those under age 21 would be illegal. LD 88 makes it clear that would still be a crime.

“If nothing else, this is the most important thing that can come out of this bill,” Luchini said at the hearing on Tuesday.

One of LD 88’s big changes is that it would delay the opening of any retail marijuana establishments — stores, social clubs, cultivation and testing facilities and those that prepare marijuana products — until Feb. 1, 2018.

The bill approved by voters gave the state nine months to come up with rules for retail marijuana operations. Luchini’s bill, if approved, would effectively give the state a full year instead, allowing state officials to take more time to work out specific rules around retail marijuana operations.

The legislation approved at the polls put oversight responsibility for retail recreational marijuana with the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Luchini said he believes the state Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations is better suited to oversee retail sales, as it “works daily with a vast network of retailers across the state on sales of controlled substances.”

The bill approved by voters said Mainers could consume marijuana in nonpublic places including private residences. Luchini’s bill would originally have limited consumption to just private residences until Feb. 1, 2018, and then opened it up to other nonpublic places after that date.

Luchini said he submitted an amendment to revert to the original language, but made it clear that it would not allow consumption of marijuana in vehicles.

Another matter of concern for Luchini is what employers can do about employees who come to work after having consumed marijuana. The bill approved by voters said a “school, employer or landlord may not refuse to enroll or employ or lease to or otherwise penalize a person 21 years of age or older solely for that person’s consuming marijuana outside of the school’s, employer’s or landlord’s property.”

“Effectively, if a worker consumes a large amount of marijuana at home, and then goes to work, a business would have no ability to penalize,” Luchini testified at the Tuesday hearing. He said that “places business owners in a very difficult situation.”

LD 88 does not specifically address that subject, but Luchini said his proposed implementation delay “gives the Legislature time to fix the many problems” with the legalization legislation.

Luchini’s bill is emergency legislation, so it would take effect immediately if approved by the Legislature. It will require two-thirds majority votes in both the House and Senate to be approved. The bill has the backing of Senate President Mike Thibodeau (R-Waldo County) and House Speaker Sara Gideon (D-Freeport), and Thibodeau signed on as the co-sponsor of Luchini’s bill.

Luchini said legislators will “have to move quickly” ahead of the Jan. 30 date.

LD 88 had its hearing Tuesday before the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, which Luchini co-chairs. That same committee was scheduled to hold a work session on the bill Wednesday morning. Luchini said Tuesday night it was possible the committee might vote on the bill Wednesday morning but noted it was difficult to predict whether that would happen or not.

“The intention of this bill is to ensure sufficient safeguards are in place when marijuana becomes legalized at the end of this month,” Luchini testified Tuesday. “Further, it allows us time to develop a strong regulatory structure, while preventing the unintended consequences inherent in the initiated bill [approved by voters in November].”

The Portland Press Herald reported that an overflow crowd turned out for Tuesday’s hearing. Opponents of LD 88 said that the Legislature should be able to fix any problems with the original bill without resorting to a delay like the one proposed by Luchini.

Others see LD 88 as a good idea.

“From our standpoint, while we acknowledge the results of the election, anything that delays and gives more time to do this in a responsible way is a positive,” said Gordon Smith, executive vice president of the Maine Medical Association, according to the Portland newspaper.