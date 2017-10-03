Lucas St. Clair is candidate for Maine’s 2nd District

ELLSWORTH — Lucas St. Clair, who led the effort to create a new national monument in Maine, announced Monday that he is running for Congress to represent Maine’s Second Congressional District.

St. Clair, 39, the son of Burt’s Bees founder Roxanne Quimby, kicked off the campaign at a breakfast with about 40 supporters at the Appalachian Trail Café in Millinocket.

“Maine has real problems. It’s tough right now for a lot of people. Things aren’t working like they should,” said St. Clair, who is running as a Democrat. “But there’s nothing wrong with Maine that we can’t fix.”

St. Clair then traveled to Bangor, where he officially kicked off the campaign with an announcement event at the Bangor Public Library. More than 100 supporters gathered to show their support.

“I’m running for Congress because I know that we can do better, but if we want things to change, we have to get started,” St. Clair said. “Jobs, opportunities and a way of life are being lost. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can turn things around. We can strengthen our communities and create jobs. But we can’t do it if we keep electing politicians who hide from the people who they were elected to serve and who won’t tell us where they stand or what they believe in.”

Meanwhile, the Maine Republican Party issued a press release Monday saying St. Clair is not a registered voter in the Second Congressional District.

The release stated, “as of the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, St. Clair was still a registered Democrat in Portland, Maine, the heart of Maine’s liberal First Congressional District, according to a document obtained from the city of Portland by the Maine Republican Party.”

When asked about the allegation, St. Clair’s spokesman David Farmer issued the following statement:

“Lucas was born and raised in the Dover-Foxcroft and over the last five years has spent a tremendous amount of time in the district, talking to people, listening to them and learning about the concerns, hopes and dreams. I suspect that he’s probably spent as much time in the district as [U.S. Rep.] Bruce Poliquin.

“Voters will make up their minds based on ideas and who they think they can trust. Lucas has shown that he keeps his word and is willing to talk with everyone, whether they agree or disagree. Poliquin hasn’t delivered for the district. Look at the number of mills that have closed under his watch in Congress or in Augusta. It’s time for a change.”