Lottery sales still strong in Washington County

ELLSWORTH — Washington County residents, who are fewer in number and make less money overall than their Hancock County neighbors, continue to spend more on lottery tickets.

According to data released by the Maine State Lottery, Washington County residents spent $315.66 per person on lottery tickets last year and Hancock County residents, $171.59.

Hancock County has a population of 54,659. Residents spent $9.4 million on lottery tickets in 2016.

Washington County has 31,625 residents. The county spent $10 million overall on lottery tickets last year.

More than 19 percent of Washington County residents live below the poverty line compared to the statewide average of 13.6 percent.

More than 13 percent of Hancock County residents live below the poverty line, according to the 2015 U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.

Tideway Market in Hancock again had the highest lottery ticket sales in Hancock County — $642,291.

That is up from $574,964.50 the prior year — a 12 percent increase.

Owner Scott Mandrell said the renovation the business underwent in 2016 helped boost his sales overall.

Tideway installed new gas pumps, making it easier for customers to get in and out, he said.

Mandrell also painted the exterior of the building a marine blue and artist Chris Sarro painted large murals along one entire side of the building facing the road.