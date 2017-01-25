Longtime Blue Hill fire chief Robertson retires

BLUE HILL — Denny Robertson, a 60-year veteran of the Blue Hill Fire Department, has retired from his post as fire chief, a position he’s held for 35 years.

“It was time,” said Robertson, who is 76. “I will in one way miss this, but it was time to go. An all-night fire now stretches me right out. I’m beginning to see the wear from it. I don’t want to be detrimental.”

Robertson will still serve the department as battalion chief. He also will still serve as Blue Hill’s harbormaster.

“I can be an advisor, which is what a battalion chief is,” the Blue Hill native said. “I’ve got an awful good department. They always have been. We’ve got some young folks. The dynamics are there and they will make a difference.”

“[Blue Hill Assistant Fire Chief] Matt Dennison has been appointed [to chief] and I will help with the transition,” Robertson said. “I think he is going to do a great job.”

The Blue Hill Selectmen appointed Dennison as acting chief earlier this month. Selectman Jim Schatz said he expects the board will appoint Dennison as chief in April when Blue Hill usually reappoints town officials.

Robertson said Dennison has more firefighter training than the law requires.

“He’s a good people person,” Dennison said. “One of his strongest traits is he’s looking after his firefighters.”

Speaking of the care of firefighters, Robertson would like to see an incentive package, such as possibly a retirement plan, offered to firefighters at volunteer departments.

Blue Hill volunteer firefighters receive a stipend of $7.50 an hour.

“You’ve got to bring that closer to a living wage,” said Robertson, who earned $4,000 for all of the hours put in as chief during 2016.

Robertson provided mutual aid at a two-vehicle crash in North Penobscot last week.

“I had my vehicle running for five hours and used $30 worth of fuel,” he said.

“Everyone says there’s a shortage of volunteer firefighters,” Robertson said. “I don’t think that’s the issue. I think that’s the symptom.

“You’ve got to offer something like a package — maybe a retirement plan. Nobody can work for nothing anymore.”

Robertson had explored whether volunteer firefighters could get a certain percentage of their property taxes reduced in exchange for their service, but he said that is illegal.

“We can still do it cheaper than paid departments as long as there’s a will to do it this way,” Robertson said. “There will come a day when we have to make some changes.”

The firefighter said he wants the community to know that anyone can serve their department.

“They take anybody because everybody has got a value,” Robertson said. “If they haven’t got a lot of physical strength, they’ll make a hell of a dispatcher. It’s just a give and take.”

“I think this whole county has done a great job,” he said.

The Maine State Federation of Firefighters bestowed a lifetime achievement award on Robertson in September 2015.

He became chief in 1981, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

“My grandfather [Walter Robertson] was a charter member,” Robertson said in a 2015 interview. “My father [Gerald] was a chief and I grew up in the department.”

“Being a town brat, living right in town, it was the place to go,” Robertson recalled. “That started me going. I joined when I was 16 in 1956.”