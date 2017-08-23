Long lines, happy customers as Jordan’s Snack Bar reopens

ELLSWORTH — When Ellsworth resident Chessie Lancaster checked her Facebook account last week, she found a surprising update. A friend had posted that Jordan’s Snack Bar had reopened. The friend knew because she could hear numbers being called out through a speaker system from her house nearby.

“We’re actually excited to see that everything is the same,” she said while waiting in line Aug. 17.

Before the famous window service restaurant closed this past summer, Lancaster said she would often take her children to the arcade out back and for ice cream.

The Lancasters joined long lines waiting for food at Jordan’s after the iconic roadside eatery returned to shortened hours last week.

The business had been closed in mid-April following the deaths of Jordan family members. At the time, the family wrote in an advertisement published by The Ellsworth American that the losses had “become too much to carry on the quality and love that we have always tried to serve and give to our customers.”

The snack bar, which had been run by the Jordan family since 1981, went up for sale shortly afterward.

Scott Kenny, who grew up in Ellsworth and lived for a year in the apartment connected to Jordan’s as a young child, put a bid on the business within a day. When he lived there, the business was called D&W.

“I texted my wife and said, ‘What do you think about me buying Jordan’s?” he said. “She texted back a one-liner: ‘OK.’”

Kenny said he and his wife, Katie, had previously considered bidding on the property, but the timing wasn’t right. This time, he’s moved his family from New Gloucester back to his hometown of Ellsworth.

Kenny grew up working in restaurants and eventually went into the beverage industry, working for Red Bull North America for five years as the company’s liaison with Walmart — a job that kept him on the road all the time.

It took two weeks to go from learning iconic property was for sale to having a business plan developed and financial paperwork submitted, he said.

“When I was a kid, I used to come here and play on the playground,” he said. “It’s kind of funny how things come full circle and you end back in your roots in your hometown.”

Kenny has maintained a focus on keeping things the same. He kept the name and the same menu that the Jordan family had used for 35 years, he said.

“It’s not only important to me, it’s important to the Jordan’s family,” he said. “Places like this are harder and harder to come by.”

During the transition, Kenny said, previous owner Carol Jordan has been helping out.

“He’s not changing a thing,” said Kenny’s father-in-law, Carl Piela. “It’s a matter of “If it works, don’t fix it.”

Back in line, customers waited for nearly an hour during the opening week for food, due to large customer turnout.

“I’ve been coming here for seven or eight years — since I came to Maine,” said Audrey Whitmore of Ellsworth. She had seen news of the snack bar reopening on Facebook, as well.

Nancy DeRaps of Ellsworth waited in a long line for her food but said it was worth the wait before she’d even tasted it.

“It’s the best fried food in Ellsworth,” she said. “It’s the best food, period — fried or whatever.”