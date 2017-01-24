Locals make their voices heard at Augusta and D.C. rallies

ELLSWORTH — Thousands of Maine women along with men and children joined protests in Washington, D.C., and around the state and country Jan. 21 to express their disapproval of President Donald Trump.

Crowd scientists quoted by the New York Times said the number of protesters in Washington — about 500,000, conservatively — was three times the amount of those who attended the previous day’s inauguration ceremony.

The crowds in front of the state Capitol in Augusta were estimated at up to 10,000.

Tammy Packie of Bar Harbor said that in Washington everyone, from the vendors selling T-shirts to the police and the National Guardsmen, was helpful and courteous.

“I was on Independence Avenue for quite a while, which was packed tighter than a can of Maine sardines,” she said. “At times it was quite uncomfortable. But we all worked cooperatively and peacefully when a child went missing, or someone fell, or when someone called for a doctor.”

The inauguration the day before was the main event for Eric and Sara White of Trenton, who said it was the first time they had attended such a ceremony.

Eric is a former chairman of the Hancock County Republican Committee.

“I was a supporter of Trump,” he said. “I’m 50 years old and something told me I had to do it.”

White said he and his wife arrived at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 20 and were near the front of the Capitol steps. He said people had been assembling since 6 a.m.

White said photographs of the crowd that were distributed widely were taken at 6 a.m. before thousands of others had arrived.

“I loved it,” White said. “The enthusiasm was great. I met people from all races, all religions.”

He said many more people lined the parade route starting at 4 a.m., where the Whites headed after the ceremony.

“I would go again,” White said. “I met people that have been going to every inauguration, just making that pilgrimage, which I thought was pretty impressive.”

Marion Fine of Bar Harbor said she was struck by the “warmth, kindness and politeness” of participants and police.

“This was amazing, considering what prompted all of us to take this long trip was our collective anger,” she said.

Zoe Weil, president and co-founder of the Institute for Humane Education in Surry, said it had been more than 20 years since she had marched in Washington.

“If this were just a march I would have been disappointed,” Weil said. “It was not. One to three million people across the U.S. have jumpstarted a movement that will continue to work to better our country and our leadership in the world.”

Buzz Masters of Deer Isle traveled to Washington by bus with two close friends as well as a paper containing names of her grandmothers, great-grandmothers, Irish immigrants and others who fought for women’s right to vote.

One moment that stood out for her was when feminist Gloria Steinem, the main speaker at the rally, leaned forward to encourage a young woman who appeared to be new at addressing a crowd.

“It was one of the many moments that really affected me,” said Masters, “Gloria leaning over to watch a young woman, just as she was at one time, to give her her full attention. It reminded me of our powerful linkage to each other and how we must stay supportive and work together.”

Marsha Lyons of Somesville rode the bus to Washington with plans to meet her daughter, Tamara Leicester of Charlotte, N.C., at 10 a.m. at the Hirshhorn Museum — the designated area for Mainers to gather.

Lyons was repeatedly diverted on her journey by the crowds, all the while texting back and forth with her daughter. She did not arrive at the museum until 12:30 p.m.

“When I got there (Hirshhorn), she was not there,” said Lyons, whose daughter and friends had gone to find the closest porta johns.

A group of women helped the diminutive Lyons navigate the crowds.

“They led me to the refreshment stand near the porta johns and it was there that I was, finally united with my daughter,” she said.

Nicole Cardano of Tremont made a sash reminiscent of a suffragette with the word “Persevere” on the front.

“I found the event beautiful,” said Cardano of the rally in Washington. “The signs were endless, smart, passionate, in different languages. You made friends, sang songs with strangers, chanted together.”

Her mother texted her during the event, saying she was proud of her. Those next to her read the text and soon all were cheering “Mom!”

Tracy Haskell said one important moment for her while in Washington was a private note from a friend with opposing political views who wished her well.

“This meant the world to me,” Haskell said. “The Women’s March left me with a tremendous sense of hope.”

Diane Gallagher of Ellsworth said the march in Augusta was sobering, yet encouraging.

“These times have required that we stand up and let our voices be heard,” she said.

Barbara Stewart of Gouldsboro was in Augusta with friends and said it was “a wonderful, positive experience to be with people who want to continue supporting the progressive policies of the Obama era.”

Toby Alley of Town Hill said she marched in Augusta to stand up to “bullies.”

“The compassion was palpable. The humor was healing. The companionship was reassuring,” she said. “The love was powerful.”

Mariah Baker of Southwest Harbor said the mood in Washington was positive and uplifting.

“There were many signs that showed great American sarcasm at its best, as well as creativity and ingenuity, which is another American quality,” Baker said. “This event was clearly not just a protest. It is a movement that is on the rise.”