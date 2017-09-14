Living history in Castine

History enthusiasts from across the region recently gathered at Fort George in Castine for the “1779-1783 Fort George-Protected By the Crown” encampment weekend, hosted and organized by the Friends of Castine Fortifications.

The mission of the Friends of Castine Fortifications is the preservation and restoration of the many fortifications of Castine, and to promote awareness of the educational value of these historic treasures. The group is made up of members of several local organizations. The weekend was full of music, theater, food and of course living history right at the fort.

For more information on the group’s upcoming events, visit www.friendsofcastineforts.com.