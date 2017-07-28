Little Free Library pops up in Sargentville July 28, 2017 on News PHOTO COURTESY OF SARGENTVILLE LIBRARY ASSOCIATION The Sargentville Library now hosts the peninsula’s newest Little Free Library, Charter No. 54499. The Little Free Library is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Community members are encouraged to take a book and return a book. It is stocked with a variety of titles to inspire readers of all ages and interests. Sargentville’s Little Free Library was designed and constructed by local artist and library board member Robert Starkey.