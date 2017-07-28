Friday - Jul 28, 2017

Little Free Library pops up in Sargentville

July 28, 2017 on News

PHOTO COURTESY OF SARGENTVILLE LIBRARY ASSOCIATION

The Sargentville Library now hosts the peninsula’s newest Little Free Library, Charter No. 54499.

The Little Free Library is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Community members are encouraged to take a book and return a book. It is stocked with a variety of titles to inspire readers of all ages and interests.

Sargentville’s Little Free Library was designed and constructed by local artist and library board member Robert Starkey.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *