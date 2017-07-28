Little Free Library pops up in Sargentville

The Sargentville Library now hosts the peninsula’s newest Little Free Library, Charter No. 54499.

The Little Free Library is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Community members are encouraged to take a book and return a book. It is stocked with a variety of titles to inspire readers of all ages and interests.

Sargentville’s Little Free Library was designed and constructed by local artist and library board member Robert Starkey.