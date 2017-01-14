Library to screen Trump inauguration

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library will screen the presidential inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20, at noon.

Donald Trump and Mike Pence will be sworn in as president and vice president, respectively, on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The swearing-in ceremony will be followed by the inaugural address.

Community members of all ages and all political affiliations are welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.