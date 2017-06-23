Library hosts events to mark 200th year of Tisdale House

ELLSWORTH — The historic heart of the Ellsworth Public Library turns 200 years old this year, and the library is planning a series of events to mark the milestone.

The Tisdale House, named after businessman Seth Tisdale, was built in 1817 by Col. Meltiah Jordan. In 1897, George Nixon Black Jr. purchased it and gave it to the city with the condition that it forever be used as a library.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places, added to the rolls in 1974.

Charlene Clemons, now the special collections librarian at the library, first started working at the library in 1992. But she got her library card there at the age of 8, and said she has “fond memories of coming here on summer afternoons.”

Clemons said she likes the feeling of history that permeates the building, a feeling not found in newer, shinier buildings. She said she likes to imagine the lives of people who lived there when it was a home.

Earlier this month, local historian Mark Honey gave a talk at the library about the history of the Tisdale House.

On Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m., Swan’s Island resident Jane Goodrich will give a talk about her new historical novel about Black’s life called “The House at Lobster Cove.”

On Thursday, Aug. 17, the library will host an open house event from 4-7 p.m. Events there will include a children’s art show, featuring artwork of the Tisdale House by local children.

Cake and punch will be served at 5 p.m., and Maine’s official state historian Earle Shettleworth Jr. will speak in the library’s Riverview Room about the “history and architectural significance of the Tisdale House.”

All of the events are free and open to the public.