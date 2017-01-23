Legislature swamped with fisheries bills

AUGUSTA — The 128th Legislature is now about six weeks along and already the Marine Resources Committee has a full slate of proposed legislation to consider.

As of Monday afternoon, the committee website listed four bills, and more are in the legislative hopper.

LD14, filed by Rep. Walter Kumiega (D-Deer Isle), the committee’s House co-chairman, would extend the hours allowed for lobster fishing by one hour a day. Lobstering is currently banned between one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise during the months of June through October. Kumiega’s bill would end the fishing curfew during October.

LD 68, filed by Rep. Lydia Blume (D-York) would implement owner-operator requirements for boats in the scallop and sea urchin fisheries.

LD113, filed by Rep. Robert Alley (D-Beals) is aimed at increasing the availability of lobster bait in unspecified ways. Alley also filed LD 115, aimed at protecting the marine worm industry by banning mussel dragging in any river in Washington County and by establishing a closed season for worming between Dec. 1 and March 31.

Several other bills affecting the state’s marine resources appear to be in the works, although some of them as yet have only working titles and no substantive text. Among the issues the committee is likely to consider are: a proposed act to allow municipalities to prohibit harvest of marine organisms in designated conservation areas; an act to create a minimum and maximum size limit for soft shell clams; and an act that would implement sound level limits on mechanical rockweed harvesters.

Also percolating through the legislative process: an act to allow municipalities with clam management plans to establish conservation areas; an act that would authorize some shellfish conservation wardens to seize and sell marine organisms taken in violation of a municipal shellfish ordinance; and, an act to abolish municipal shellfish ordinances.