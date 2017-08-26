King to speak at launch of high-speed internet

ELLSWORTH — U.S. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and other dignitaries will be in the city Tuesday, Aug. 29, for a ceremonial event marking the completion and launching of a high-speed internet line.

The 2 p.m. event at the Union River Center for Innovation (415 Water St., next to Harbor Park) is officially billed as a lighting presentation. That is in recognition of the fact that the fiber optic line that has been put in place uses pulses of light to transmit information through an optical fiber cable.

Joining King at the event will be other speakers, including Ellsworth Business Development Corp. board member Lili Pew, state Sen. Brian Langley (R-Hancock County), Federal Co-chairman Mark Scarano of the Northern Border Regional Commission and Chief Operating Officer Kerem Durdag of internet service provider GWI.

Scarano is attending because his agency provided the bulk ($250,000) of the funding that made the three-mile fiber line possible. Additional money came from city tax-increment financing revenues and not residential property taxes.

The line goes from the site of the former wastewater treatment plant on Water Street to State Street, behind City Hall and over to Oak Street and then out High Street to Beckwith Hill.

Durdag will be in attendance because GWI is the first provider to sign up to use the line to provide the high-speed internet service directly to customers. Although the fiber line itself and other associated infrastructure is owned by the city, it will be providers such as GWI that actually connect customers to the line.

There is space for other providers in the so-called “hub station” on Water Street.