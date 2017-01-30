King, Poliquin make bipartisan effort to protect Maine marine harvesters

ELLSWORTH — Two dozen or so marine worm harvesters gave up a good part of a low tide Monday morning to hear U.S. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-Maine) explain companion legislation they intend to introduce in Congress this week.

The intent of the legislation is to resolve recent disputes between local worm diggers, other marine harvesters and the National Park Service (NPS) in the intertidal zone around Acadia National Park and to make significant revisions to boundary policies at Acadia National Park.

“The people of the state of Maine own the land between the high and low water marks, not the federal government,” Poliquin told the harvesters on Monday. “We want to make sure local folks have a permanent say” in how those lands are managed.

The new legislation is similar to bills introduced in the last Congress by King and Poliquin, but “this is a better bill,” Poliquin said. “Angus has taken the lead on it and is pushing it through the Senate.”

“I think we’ve got a winning combination here,” King said. I think this is something we can move pretty quickly in the new Congress.”

While the bills address several issues — regularizing the 2015 Schoodic land transfer to the National Park Service while making clear that the 1986 boundary law remains permanent, releasing to the town restrictions on a parcel of land in Tremont that has been unusable for decades and making the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission permanent — the key issue for harvesters is ensuring continued access to the intertidal zone.

“Washington may not understand it, but in Maine there is a time-honored tradition of open access to tidal land — and that tradition has allowed Maine harvesters to work the flats of the intertidal zone at Acadia for nearly 100 years,” King said in a statement explaining the rationale for the legislation.

Washington’s “one size fits all rule,” which might be appropriate in Colorado, King told the harvesters Monday morning, has been “applied I think improperly, and maybe illegally, in Maine.”

The legislation arose out of a dispute between worm harvesters and Acadia National Park authorities that came to a head last year. Efforts by the Department of Marine Resources and Poliquin’s staff led the park to agree that it would not enforce rules against digging in the intertidal zone until legal issues surrounding the park’s ownership of the flats could be resolved.

“We want to be good neighbors with the park,” King said. “We want to resolve these issues as neighbors.”

Warning that one can “never predict” what Congress will do, King said he believed that both Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) supported the legislation and that it had a good chance to pass.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” King said. “I think this is something we can move on quickly in the new Congress.”

Poliquin said he has discussed the legislation with President Trump’s nominee for secretary of the interior, Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Montana), and that he supported the bill. Poliquin expressed confidence that Zinke was likely to be confirmed by the Senate in the near future.

“We’ve got a friendly who is the boss of the National Park Service,” the congressman said.