King, Poliquin differ on Trump’s directive

ELLSWORTH — Half of Maine’s congressional delegation was in Ellsworth Monday morning to explain soon-to-be-filed legislation relating to Acadia National Park to an audience of worm and clam diggers. But they also expressed their views of President Trump’s executive order banning refugees and halting immigration — at least temporarily — from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Speaking after the meeting, U.S. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) elaborated on his weekend statement criticizing the administration’s actions which, he said, “don’t protect us, but actually compromise our nation’s security” and are “inconsistent with who we are as a country.”

U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-Maine) declined to expand on an earlier statement from his chief spokesman that his policy in Congress is to increase border security and stop the admission of Syrian refugees until effective measures are in place to prevent suspected terrorists from entering the country.

King has served on the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence committees and worked on security issues for the past four years. On Monday, he said “I think this was a real mistake from the point of view of national security in addition to the fact that it’s not who we are as a country.”

King continued that he was concerned because “by banning Muslims, which is in effect what this does — though they say it isn’t but all of the countries affected are Muslim countries — we are playing into the hands of ISIS.”

According to King, the radical Muslim group was “literally celebrating over the weekend” because the administration’s action played into the group’s effort to depict the West’s fight against terrorism as something quite different.

“They want to make us look like we are the enemy of Islam and Muslims around the world,” King said.

The senator had another criticism of the executive order.

“We’re a nation of immigrants,” he said. “Everybody hearing my voice other than Native Americans are either immigrants or the descendants of immigrants, so to try to shut the door like this was a mistake both from point of view of our national values but also point of view of national security.”

King’s views were similar to those expressed by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine.)

“The worldwide refugee ban set forth in the executive order is overly broad and implementing it will be immediately problematic,” Collins said last weekend.

Trump’s executive order “has struck terror in the hearts of communities throughout Maine which are strengthened by immigrants and refugees,” Pingree said.

“We don’t want to convert this into a war between America and Islam,” King said. “Much of the information we get in our antiterrorism work comes from the Muslim community. This order will make us less secure, not more secure.”