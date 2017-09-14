Kentucky man walking to raise awareness of a global disease

GOULDSBORO — Erik Bendl is walking from Lubec to Acadia National Park, hauling a massive, spinning model of the Earth along with him.

On Wednesday, he was in Gouldsboro, stopping to talk to residents along Route 1 as they asked for pictures and quizzed him about why he was walking.

Bendl, 55, of Louisville, Ky., has walked all over the United States with his globe. He said the giant ball has touched the ground in each of the lower 48 states. This trip through Downeast Maine will be his 17th walk.

He said he stopped keeping track of how far he’d walked after he reached 6,000 miles.

The trek is meant to raise diabetes awareness, he said. His mother died of the disease in 1987. At 54, she was a state representative in Kentucky. He began his journeys in the late 1990s as a way to bring the issue to light.

He had scavenged the giant globe, which had been given to him by a friend and had been a toy he used to amuse his son during birthday parties, and decided to use it for his adventure. It now has “WorldGuy.org” painted onto the various continents.

“It was going to be thrown away, so I saved the world,” Bendl said, laughing.

Since 1999, Bendl has been contributing funds he raises through his walks to the American Diabetes Association. His first walk was 160 miles, fundraising for the ADA’s “Alert Week,” which is now one day. He said going on these walks was a way to make sure he walked regularly.

“If you can take care of yourself, manage your diabetes, you can be there for your grandchildren,” he said.

Walking through Gouldsboro, he said he kept taking trips on Route 1 to look at the foliage.

“If I get tired of the grind, I take one of these side roads and take pictures of the leaves changing,” he said.

Bendl is a former carpenter who now devotes much of his time to the walking. He and his brother established a nonprofit to help raise money for the ADA, he said. His website and Facebook page track his adventures. He can be followed at WorldGuy.org.