Juniper String Quartet to play at Ellsworth Antiques Show

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Antiques Show at Woodlawn will feature the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Juniper String Quartet on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Woodlawn Executive Director Joshua Torrance said, “We are so pleased that the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, Juniper String Quartet will be playing for our Antiques Show this year. It is great for us to be able to showcase this talented organization and provide such a rich musical experience as visitors browse and enjoy this spectacular show.”

Adding to this special music event will be a wine tasting coordinated by Chipper’s Black House Café.

Music at the Antiques Show will continue on Friday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. when musicians from the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Art perform lively tunes during the Airline Brewing Co. beer tasting. These special music events are included in the regular show admission ticket and are available at the door or can be purchased in advance at woodlawnmuseum.org

Hours for the Ellsworth Antiques Show at Woodlawn are Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19, from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the show and a Black House tour, or $10 for the show only. Chipper’s Restaurant of Hancock will operate Chipper’s Black House Café from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. serving up salads, sandwiches, lobster rolls and daily specials along with beer and wine selections. An opening night party and dinner kicks off the Antiques Show on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Details and tickets are available online at woodlawnmuseum.org or by calling 667-8671.

The Ellsworth Antiques Show is the longest running summer antiques show in America and is celebrating its 12th year at Woodlawn. Sponsors of the 2017 show are Skinner Inc. and Boston Private. Proceeds from the Ellsworth Antiques Show help support the Woodlawn School Program through an established education fund that allows Maine students to participate in Woodlawn’s programs free of charge, including the cost of transportation.