Investigation calls into question quasi-state electricity program

AUGUSTA — After a scandal at the Maine Turnpike Authority in 2011 landed its director in prison on theft charges, Maine lawmakers of both parties vowed to increase supervision of such quasi-state agencies.

Operating on behalf of the public but managed more like private businesses, these agencies are a challenge for lawmakers to oversee and evaluate.

Five years after the Turnpike affair, one such quasi-state program — Maine PowerOptions (MPO), which brings together hundreds of municipalities, school districts and other state nonprofits to purchase electricity and fuel oil in bulk — still lacks transparency and effective oversight, making it impossible to know whether it is in fact serving the public interest.

An investigation of MPO’s electricity program by the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting found there is virtually no proof that up to $500 million in taxpayer money that MPO has directed to a single electricity supplier over the past 16 years has been well spent.

The questions raised by the Center’s investigation underscore the challenges in reducing Maine’s energy costs.

The Center’s findings, which also support the results of a confidential 2013 probe conducted by the state Office of Policy and Management and obtained by the Center, include:

MPO’s decision-making is not transparent. Few public records are kept of meetings or decisions the group makes, despite influencing the spending of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars each year.

Lawmakers who created the program intended that it would save taxpayers money, according to a review of committee notes and testimony. Yet MPO staff claim that they do not track cost savings, instead citing other benefits such as favorable contract terms that are difficult to quantify.

MPO staff failed to produce virtually any documentation to refute these findings, choosing to emphasize that membership in the electricity consortium is voluntary.

“Members are free to participate or not,” said Michael Goodwin, executive director of the Maine Municipal Bond Band and the Maine Health and Higher Education Facilities Authority, the two quasi-state agencies that oversee MPO. “No decision made by the program is legally binding to any member.”

“A call out of the blue”

Maine PowerOptions’ mission, outlined in legislation passed in 1999, was clear enough: To bring the state’s hospitals, community colleges, municipalities, school, sewage and water districts together in order to increase their buying power on the open market. MPO would manage the consortium and, through a competitive bid process, shop for the best electricity deal on behalf of its members. Members pay a small one-time membership fee.

It was nearly 14 years after that mission was written into law that anyone asked whether the energy consortium was actually accomplishing what it set out to do.

In May of 2013, Chase Martin, an attorney working with the state Office of Policy and Management, came knocking at the door of the Maine Municipal Bond Bank’s offices in Augusta.

“It was a call out of the blue,” recalls Jonathon Youde, program officer at MPO.

Martin had been recruited by the LePage administration to work in an office tasked with optimizing government efficiency and effectiveness.

Martin’s 2013 examination of MPO, kept secret for three years under a legal exception to the state’s open records act, revealed that the program maintained almost no records, making it impossible for Martin to assess its effectiveness in achieving its public mandate: saving money.

Another surprise: The group’s Institutional Advisory Council (IAC) maintained no records of its meetings, despite its integral role in selecting a supplier.

State law requires that any decision-making body keep records of attendance and votes. MPO maintains that the advisory council does not need to keep minutes because it is not a decision-making body.

Surprising winning streak

The lack of transparency, Martin said, was especially concerning because a single electricity supplier — Maryland-based Constellation New Energy and its corporate predecessors — had won every bid since MPO’s inception. Such a 14-year winning streak at the time seemed a striking anomaly in the competitive electricity market.

The lawyer’s draft report was scathing: “The rules and procedures that MPO follows are self-determined and lack any kind of transparency.” He recommended the program be terminated or overhauled.

MPO’s Goodwin, in both a written rebuttal letter to Martin’s report and an interview with the Center, disputed Martin’s findings, saying the attorney’s report was flawed and amounted to little more than a witch-hunt.

Few records

Three years later, the Center’s independent investigation of the electricity program found many of Martin’s original questions remain unanswered or unaddressed.

In August, the Center filed a records request with MPO under Maine’s Freedom of Access Act, seeking “meeting notes, scoring matrices, IAC vote tallies or any other documents describing the process by which Maine PowerOptions selected the winning bidder for its electricity program between 2000-2016.”

Program staff denied much of the request, citing a legal exception to the state’s open records act that allows state agencies to keep confidential the records of government committees that “make recommendations” but have “no decision-making authority.”

In a statement in December, Goodwin clarified: “The IAC is an advisory body… All decisions are made by the program staff.”

Documents that MPO provided to the Center, however, appear to contradict Goodwin’s claim.

In a 2008 letter to World Energy, a competitor that lost the bid to Constellation, program officer Mary Lou Gallup wrote: “The MPO Institutional Advisory Council voted unanimously to move forward with Constellation NewEnergy for a three-year contract.” A similar letter was sent to the other losing bidder, Direct Energy.

The only justification for the selection of Constellation for 16 years running — a total of four bidding cycles — were six signed, undated, score sheets from the 2014 bidding process, each recording a vote for Constellation. Yet program staff did not provide records to show how many of the dozen or so council members attended the meeting, what was discussed, whether any in attendance voted against Constellation or whether a quorum was required or reached.

No evidence of savings

By the time Martin began his investigation in 2013, MPO and its endorsed supplier, Constellation, had successfully signed up more than 279 contracted members. By 2016, the duo was selling 500 million kilowatt hours through the program, according to Constellation’s marketing materials.

Both MPO and Constellation declined to disclose how much MPO members — the majority of them taxpayer-funded — spend on electricity. But using the average 2016 standard offer rate of 6.92 cents per kilowatt hour for the medium rate class as a benchmark, Constellation’s claim of delivering 500 million kilowatt hours amounts to approximately $34.6 million.

Presuming that is an annual figure — neither Constellation nor MPO would disclose how much electricity MPO members consume — over 16 years that would suggest as much as $500 million of Maine taxpayers’ money had been directed through the program to Constellation.

During this time, MPO has boasted of having saved its members millions.

Yet when Martin asked the program officers to provide data to back up these claims, he said they told him they could not.

In a rebuttal letter, Goodwin argued that savings were secondary, and that MPO added value by negotiating a contract with terms and conditions that protected members from scams, unnecessary surcharges and bad actors.

