Interest grows for City Council seats

ELLSWORTH — After a slow start, City Hall has seen a surge of interest in the past week among residents looking to serve on one of several municipal boards.

As of last Tuesday, Sept. 12, just five people had taken out nomination papers for six available seats (two each on the City Council, Ellsworth School Board and Ellsworth Public Library Board of Trustees). Each seat carries a three-year term.

By this week that number of potential candidates had doubled to 10. Those who take out nomination papers must return them with enough signatures by Friday afternoon, Sept. 22, to qualify for the November ballot.

On the City Council side, seven people have taken out nomination papers. Those include incumbents John Phillips and John Moore, along with Patrick Downey, Dale Hamilton, Gene Lyons and Daisy Wight.

For the library trustee seats, incumbents Ray Williams and Wendy Lessard have informed City Clerk Heidi Grindle that neither of them will seek another term. Martha Nordstrom and Spencer Patterson-King have taken out nomination papers for those seats.

For the Ellsworth School Board seats, Chairwoman Brenda Thomas has taken out nomination papers and returned them. She is the only one of the 10 residents to have returned papers so far.

The other person who has taken out nomination papers for a School Board seat is Hamilton, who also took out papers for a council seat. He took out papers for the School Board seat first, and Grindle said he told her that when he asked people to sign that set they told him he should run for council. That prompted him to come back to City Hall for a set of papers for a council seat.

Grindle said her understanding is that Hamilton will decide by Friday which office he wants to return nomination papers for.

Any Ellsworth resident who is interested in running for any of the six seats will need to get the signatures of between 50 and 100 registered voters in Ellsworth.

City Clerk Heidi Noel Grindle said she recommends getting 60 signatures, in case there are any problems verifying any of the signatures collected.

Completed nomination papers must be returned to City Hall by Friday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. Election Day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 7.