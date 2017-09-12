House speaker to address local Dems

ELLSWORTH — State Rep. Sara Gideon (D-Freeport), speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, will be featured at the September meeting of the Hancock County Democratic Committee.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. in the theatre room at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth.

Gideon is in her third term in the House and her first as speaker. She represents Freeport and Pownal.

According to Hancock County Democratic Committee Chairman Alfred Judd, Gideon “will address a wide range of pressing issues facing Maine and engage the audience in a lively discussion about them.”

For more information, contact Kent Price at 469-1903.