“Homecoming” worship service set

GOULDSBORO — The Union Church of West Gouldsboro will host a “homecoming” worship service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

The church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the neighboring West Gouldsboro Free Library will benefit from a renovation fundraising campaign sponsored by the West Gouldsboro Village Improvement Association.

The Union Church, located on Route 186, was built by local carpenters and completed in 1891. Its walls and ceiling feature intricately arranged bead board.

While the church has not had regular weekly services for over 50 years, area residents have continued to care for the building. The space has been used for weddings, funerals and two summer worship services each year.

The renovation campaign envisions returning the exterior walls of the church to their original Victorian-era colors.

An informal reception will follow the worship service officiated by the Rev. Donald Ashmall, council minister of the International Council of Community Churches. Jeanette Smith will be the organist. All are welcome.

For more information, contact Ashmall at 479-6499.