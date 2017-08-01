Hearing scheduled on future of Falls Bridge

BLUE HILL — The Maine Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the town office to discuss the future of the Falls Bridge.

DOT officials and members of the Blue Hill Bridge Advisory Committee would like to hear the community’s concerns as well as answer questions from anyone with an interest in the project.

The DOT will present information on the existing condition of Falls Bridge and identify the rehabilitation and replacement options currently being considered.