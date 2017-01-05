Hearing scheduled on clubhouse project in Hancock

HANCOCK — A public hearing will be held Jan. 11 on a proposal by Acadia Area ATV’ers Club to build a clubhouse on the Washington Junction Road.

The hearing will be at 7 p.m. at the town office.

The club’s proposed 1,800-square-foot building will be located on a 2½-acre property once owned by the now defunct Crobb Box Co., said Tom Johnston, a member of the club.

He said the club purchased the parcel from the current owner of the property, Pleasant River Lumber.

Johnston said the club has been meeting at the Trenton firehouse since 1995 and wanted a home of its own.

“The reason why we picked that spot is because it’s right near the Sunrise Trail,” he said.

The 85-mile Downeast Sunrise Trail crosses eastern Hancock County and most of Washington County between Ellsworth and Ayers Junction.

Johnston said the club has 200 members and meets every month.

The one-story, clapboard building will be constructed for year-round use and is being built primarily from donations.

“We haven’t raised all the money yet for the building,” Johnston said.

Many area businesses already have donated materials and labor for the project and a septic system and water hookup are in place.

The interior of the building will contain meeting space and a small kitchen.

Johnston said other ATV enthusiasts are encouraged to join the club, which he said is the only one in the area.

“We have monthly rides and everyone is welcome,” he said. “We have a good time.”

The clubhouse will have 44 parking spaces — 20 parking spaces for regular use, four handicapped spaces and 20 more for overflow parking.