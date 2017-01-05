Hearing scheduled on clubhouse project in Hancock January 5, 2017 by Jacqueline Weaver on News HANCOCK — A public hearing will be held Jan. 11 on a proposal by Acadia Area ATV’ers Club to build a clubhouse on the Washington Junction Road. The hearing will be at 7 p.m. at the town office. The club’s proposed 1,800-square-foot building will be located on a 2½-acre property once owned by the now defunct Crobb Box Co., said Tom Johnston, a member of the club. He said the club purchased the parcel from the current owner of the property, Pleasant River Lumber. Johnston said the club has been meeting at the Trenton firehouse since 1995 and wanted a home of its own. “The reason why we picked that spot is because it’s right near the Sunrise Trail,” he said. The 85-mile Downeast Sunrise Trail crosses eastern Hancock County and most of Washington County between Ellsworth and Ayers Junction. Johnston said the club has 200 members and meets every month. The one-story, clapboard building will be constructed for year-round use and is being built primarily from donations. “We haven’t raised all the money yet for the building,” Johnston said. Many area businesses already have donated materials and labor for the project and a septic system and water hookup are in place. The interior of the building will contain meeting space and a small kitchen. Johnston said other ATV enthusiasts are encouraged to join the club, which he said is the only one in the area. “We have monthly rides and everyone is welcome,” he said. “We have a good time.” The clubhouse will have 44 parking spaces — 20 parking spaces for regular use, four handicapped spaces and 20 more for overflow parking. Bio Latest Posts Jacqueline WeaverReporter at The Ellsworth American Jacqueline's beat covers the eastern Hancock County towns of Lamoine through Gouldsboro as well as Steuben in Washington County. She was a reporter for the New York Times, United Press International and Reuters before moving to Maine. She also publicized medical research at Yale School of Medicine and scientific findings at Yale University for nine years.[email protected] Latest posts by Jacqueline Weaver (see all) Hearing scheduled on clubhouse project in Hancock - January 5, 2017 Winter Harbor to upgrade wastewater treatment facility - January 5, 2017 An old church goes digital with a sign of the times - January 4, 2017