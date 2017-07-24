Hearing on marijuana ordinances Aug. 10 in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — The town of Blue Hill will hold a public hearing to get comments about five proposed marijuana prohibition ordinances on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Each ordinance deals with a particular use allowed under Maine’s legalization of recreational marijuana.

The uses include: retail stores, cultivation, manufacturing, testing facilities and social clubs.

Selectmen Vaughn Leach and Ellen Best voted on the hearing date at the board’s weekly meeting Friday.

The town of Blue Hill did straw polling about the uses during the annual Town Meeting referendum last April.

“The responses were kind of mixed about how people thought about things,” Best said.

If there is one or two or three activities that residents want to prohibit, then they could vote for those specific prohibition ordinances, said Best, who is also an attorney. The alternative would be writing a comprehensive ordinance, prohibiting certain activities and allowing others.

“It’s a little cumbersome on this end, but I think it saves us from some real work,” Best said.

The proposed ordinances are posted on the town’s website.

The state of Maine enacted a moratorium on retail marijuana sales until February 2018 to give it time for legislators to recreational marijuana regulations.