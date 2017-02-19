Venous screening event in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — Coastal Skin Center of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital will be hosting a free screening event for people with varicose and spider veins on Monday, Feb. 27, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Coastal Health Center, located at 37 Commerce Park in Ellsworth.

Problems with unsightly or painful veins are very common. Nearly two-thirds of people over the age of 60 suffer from some kind of venous problem, especially varicose veins and spider veins.

The incidence of varicose veins and other venous issues increases significantly after the age of 40 and women are much more likely to develop them than men.

Anyone struggling with venous issues is invited to attend the event for a free screening and to learn more about treatment options.

To ensure time for screening, registration is required.

To register, call 667-2422.