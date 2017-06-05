Support groups for cancer caregivers starting June 12

ELLSWORTH — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, in collaboration with Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, will be offering a series of support groups during the month of June to help provide emotional support to cancer caregivers.

A cancer diagnosis not only affects the patient, but also his or her loved ones, in particular those who take responsibility for becoming caregivers during and after treatment.

According to the American Cancer Society, most caregivers face some degree of depression, anxiety and fear when cancer becomes part of their lives.”

Thanks to a grant from Thriving in Place Downeast, a project of Healthy Peninsula and its community partners, the Beth Wright Center will be hosting three weekly cancer caregiver support group meetings in Blue Hill. The groups will be facilitated by Janice Ronco of Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County and Anne Ossanna of Friendship Cottage and are open to anyone who is or has been a caregiver for someone with cancer.

The groups will be held at the Blue Hill Public Library on Mondays, June 12, 19 and 26 from 10-11:30 a.m.

There is no charge to attend and everyone is welcome. Drop-ins are welcome.

Interested caregivers can call the Beth Wright Center at 664-0339 or email [email protected]to register.