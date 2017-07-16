Recovery coach training offered

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia is offering a Connecticut Community for Addiction (CCAR) Recovery Coach Training on Sept. 25, 26, 27 and 28.

The 30-hour CCAR Recovery Coach Training program will be offered as a four-day course at the Ramada Inn, 215 High St. in Ellsworth.

Classes will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Participants will be expected to complete an additional two hours of independent study daily to complete the training program.

Recovery coaches are individuals who may be in recovery, a friend or family member of someone in recovery or a recovery ally. This training will provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to guide and mentor others through their own recovery process.

Registration and payment are required in advance. This course is primarily offered to residents of Hancock and Washington counties, with a tuition fee of $100.

For more information, contact Denise by email at [email protected] or call 667-7171, ext. 15.