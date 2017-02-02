Podiatry clinic joins Maine Coast Memorial Hospital

On Dec. 1, 2016, Dr. Nicholas Vachon’s podiatry clinic became part of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

Vachon has owned and managed a private medical practice in Ellsworth since 1988. Currently, Vachon cares for patients at all three hospitals in Hancock County. He is an active staff member at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital and a courtesy staff member at both Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and Mount Desert Island Hospital.

At Maine Coast Memorial, Vachon also serves on the Quality and Professional Affairs Committee, the Surgical Services Committee, and has served as a member of the Board of Trustees since 2007. He also co-founded the successful Wound Care Center that operates in the Mary Dow Center at the hospital.

Vachon will continue to see patients at all three hospitals, and will be working closely with Frenchman Bay Orthopedics.

Vachon’s podiatry office will remain at 318 Main St., as it always has been.

Call 667-2523 to make an appointment.