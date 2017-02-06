Peninsula Free Health Services announces change in hours

BLUE HILL — Peninsula Free Health Services, providing free health care to the uninsured in our region, is changing its hours to better accommodate people who work until 5 p.m. or whose transportation is not available until then.

The clinic’s new hours are from 3-6 p.m. every Monday beginning Monday, Feb. 20.

The clinic is also now open every Monday except for Christmas Day to better serve its patients instead of being closed on all major holidays.

Patients do not need an appointment, but if you have a certain time that is more convenient for your schedule, call the clinic at 374-5585 and leave a message stating your name and the date and time you want your appointment.

You will receive a confirmation call in return. You may also call this number with any questions or recommendations you have.

Beyond examinations, diagnoses and prescriptions, the clinic’s services include referrals to specialists and imaging as needed at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital at a significantly reduced rate through the clinic’s contract with the hospital.

The clinic is located at 26 Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill, adjacent to the Union 93 school superintendent’s office and just .9 miles from the Blue Hill turnabout.