Overdose reversal training July 31

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia and the Ellsworth Police Department, in partnership with the Health Equity Alliance, will host a free Naloxone overdose reversal training on Monday, July 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the upstairs auditorium at Ellsworth City Hall.

Registration is required in advance and the training is limited to 25 participants.

Participants will learn about the science behind opiate addiction and gain new tools to assist people in all stages of addiction and recovery.

Participants will receive a free Naloxone overdose reversal kit and have the opportunity to schedule a workplace policy review/update to incorporate Naloxone administration.

For more information, to register or to host a community training in your area, contact Denise Black at 667-7171, ext. 15 or email [email protected]