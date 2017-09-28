MCMH looks to cut losses

ELLSWORTH — Maine Coast Memorial Hospital lost more than $7 million in 2015, according to the most recent paperwork filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

In 2014, the organization lost $887,772, according to the documents. In 2013, the loss was $4.6 million.

Hospital officials said these losses came from below-cost reimbursements from the government-run insurance programs — Medicare and Medicaid — as well as some charity care, which is when patients can’t pay but are provided with services anyway.

According to the tax documents, MCMH delivered $25.8 million worth of care in 2015 to Medicare and Medicaid recipients, but received only $18.6 million from the government.

Both Medicaid and Medicare pay health care providers less than the full cost, meaning hospitals lose money on services that are delivered to patients covered by government-run health insurance. In northern Maine, according to a United States Census review, many residents are older than 65, the age required to qualify for Medicare, or earn a little or no income, qualifying them for Medicaid.

Seventy-five percent of reimbursements come from Medicaid or Medicare, according to MCMH longtime board member Robert Williams of Lamoine. He said this number has remained about even over the past few years.

“You have to remember that Maine is an old state in terms of age,” Williams said. “Typically, if you’re a Medicare patient, you should have supplemental insurance.”

According to Michelle Hood, the president and CEO of Eastern Maine Health Systems (EMHS), which acquired MCMH in 2015, reimbursements to the EMHS network of hospitals have gone down in the past 10 years.

The Ellsworth hospital is not alone in its financial troubles. According to a lobbyist with the Maine Hospital Association, Jeff Austin, about half of Maine’s hospitals are seeing losses this year. Williams cited the same figure.

“Hospitals all over are feeling challenges,” Austin said in an interview in late August. “Half of our hospitals are in the red.”

Since 2009, the Affordable Care Act has helped make commercial insurance more accessible to consumers through the individual market, Austin said. But not enough to cover the problems left by a lack of jobs with benefits in Maine.

Austin attributed the money troubles to a decreased market for commercial insurance, saying more patients in rural areas are relying on government insurance, which pays doctors back at lower rates. He said Medicare pays 90 cents on the dollar for services administered, while Medicaid pays 70 cents.

“The game has been to make that up on the commercial side,” he said.

Hood said each individual hospital in the network has a strategic plan to ensure its financial viability.

She said those plans can be changed as technology advances and opportunities arise, but each hospital has a financial benchmark it has to hit.

“Certainly we want Maine Coast to be sound and solid, and they have not been, as you know, for many years,” she said in an interview Tuesday. “We’re always working to make sure that we have a good financial footing for all our hospitals.”

She said she couldn’t address specific contract issues, nor is she close to day-to-day operations at MCMH. But this year, doctors have voiced concern about changes to their contracts and nurses have complained of staffing levels being too low. MCMH makes decisions based on national standards, Hood said.

Asked about rewritten contracts, Hood said the changes weren’t just about money.

“I don’t think this was a purely financial situation,” she said. “We are in a continuous cycle of improvement as a health system on the whole.”

But the financial context around MCMH continues to provide challenges.

Austin said as technology and medical practices improve, doctors are able to address problems with less complicated procedures. This has resulted in fewer in-patient stays, traditionally a revenue generator for hospitals.

“It’s just getting tighter and tighter,” Austin said. “The days of just commercial insurance picking up the slack are over and have been over for a while.”

The economics of hospitals in rural Maine has created discussion in recent weeks after Calais Regional Hospital shut down its obstetrics services in late August, meaning residents in that city would have to drive at least 50 minutes to Machias for maternity services.

“That’s been going on in rural Maine for decades,” Austin said. “At some point it just gets more and more difficult.”

As for MCMH, Hood said she thinks the organization has to make changes to work out its financial issues.

“I think change is always hard,” Hood said. “If you’ve been doing something one way for a long time, and you’re asked to do it differently, it’s harder for some than others. But that’s not restricted to Maine Coast in any form.”