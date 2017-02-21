MCMH implements chaplaincy program

ELLSWORTH — Maine Coast Memorial Hospital has implemented a chaplaincy program to further meet the spiritual needs of the hospital’s patients and their families.

The new chaplain, the Rev. John Allison, said he will be serving people from a variety of backgrounds, from devout members of long-established church communities to the spiritual-but-not religious and everyone in between. Allison’s duties will range from communicating a request from a patient to his or her church community to providing support during times of crisis.

Allison said the spiritual aspects of a patient’s care are often less easily observed than the more obvious needs of the body during a medical event. He said his goal is to assist patients in discovering or rediscovering hope, resilience and inner strength during times of crisis, transition or loss. He said he wishes to provide support to patients, families and friends while focusing on serving the whole person — body, mind, and spirit — with compassion and warmth.

Allison said spiritual care in the health care setting has long been recognized as an important component in the overall well-being of patients and families experiencing illness and injury. He said he is “thrilled” to play a larger role in this community and its healing.