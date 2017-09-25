Maine Gleaning Week scheduled for Oct. 7-16

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia and the Maine Gleaning Network have announced the first annual Maine Gleaning Week, which will run from Oct. 7-16.

Maine Gleaning Week will feature a collection of gleaning events — farm surplus rescue efforts that will gather crops and food that might otherwise be left in the fields or go to waste — from farms, community gardens, and farmers markets.

The Maine Gleaning Network, formed in 2015 as part of Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative, provides technical assistance to emerging gleaning organizations and community groups around the state.

The network is supported by the Quimby Foundation and Harvard Pilgrim Health Foundation, in partnership with Healthy Acadia, Good Shepherd Food Bank, UMaine Cooperative Extension, Food Recovery Coalition and the Maine Network of Community Food Councils.

The Downeast Gleaning Initiative, serving Hancock and Washington counties, will host the following Maine Gleaning Week Events:

Hancock County Gleaners

Sunday, Oct. 8, Bar Harbor Farmers Market – “Buy a Vegetable for your Neighbor” action and end-of-market gleaning to be distributed to Bar Harbor Food Pantry.

Monday, Oct. 9, apple gleaning and cider making at Beech Hill Farm, College of the Atlantic, for distribution to the Common Good Soup Kitchen in Southwest Harbor.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, gleaning and farm tour with seniors at Four Season Farm with Healthy Peninsula’s Magic Food Bus of Blue Hill.

For information about Hancock County events, contact Hannah Semler at [email protected] or 667-7171.

Washington County Gleaners

Wednesday, Oct. 11, gleaning and fall cleanup at Tide Mill Organic Farm for distribution to ​Machias and Jonesport pantries.

Thursday, Oct. 12, gleaning at Folklore Farm with Narraguagas High School civics class for distribution to Cherryfield food pantry.

The rescued food harvested will be distributed directly to local food pantries.

Contact Regina Grabrovac at [email protected] or 255-3741 for more information.

Check out the full Maine Gleaning Week events calendar at www.mainegleaningnetwork.org/gleaningevents.