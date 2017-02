January births at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital

To Hilary and Martin Tobin of Brooklin, a son, Irik Rea, Jan. 1.

To Mary Sarro and John Morse of Ellsworth, a son, Griffin John, Jan. 2.

To Jaimè Spinney and Anthony Haley of Ellsworth, a daughter, Amaiya Aaliyana, Jan. 5

To Brittany Handy and Deven Hartley-Michaud of Bucksport, a son, Jayce Michael, Jan. 9.

To Desarae Kashulines and Devan Birmingham of Bucksport, a son, Osiris Dana, Jan. 10.

To Amber and Jamee Dennison of Hancock, a son, Kolt Wyatt, Jan. 11.

To Dejana Maneva and Zoran Manev of Southwest Harbor, a son, Kristian Manev, Jan. 12.

To Lynsey and Benjamin Hardy of Deer Isle, a daughter, Bristol Renae, Jan. 12.

To Angela Leach and Ryan Hall of Steuben, a daughter, Kennady Rae, Jan. 15.]

To Elizabeth Winn and Thomas Conary of Trenton, a daughter, Destiny Mae-Jane, Jan. 27.

To Ashley and Spencer Fortin of Trenton, a daughter, Zoe Ann-Marie, Jan. 29.