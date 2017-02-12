Healthy Acadia awarded state prevention services funding

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services recently awarded funds to four statewide vendors to help Maine residents live safe, healthy and productive lives by addressing several primary drivers of chronic disease and addiction.

Healthy Acadia was selected by each of the statewide vendors through a competitive process to provide public health prevention services throughout Maine’s Downeast Public Health District, which includes Hancock and Washington counties.

As the sole sub-recipient for the Downeast District, Healthy Acadia will receive over $350,000 to provide services across four health domains, including the following:

Substance use prevention (as a sub-recipient to the University of New England).

Tobacco use and exposure prevention (as a sub-recipient to the MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence).

Youth engagement/empowerment (as a sub-recipient to The Opportunity Alliance/Maine Youth Action Network).

Obesity prevention (as a sub-recipient to Let’s Go!, a program of The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center).

Substance use prevention interventions will focus on youth and young adult populations, with interventions aimed at reducing prescription drug misuse (including opioids and heroin), underage alcohol use and binge drinking, and marijuana use.

Tobacco prevention strategies include prevention of tobacco initiation, prevention of involuntary second hand smoke exposure and promotion of tobacco treatment available through the Maine Tobacco HelpLine.

Education and prevention strategies will be implemented in partnership with schools, colleges, municipalities, workplaces, social service agencies, health care providers and other venues.

Youth engagement/empowerment activities include supporting the Maine Youth Action Network to create prevention-focused youth-adult partnerships and youth groups with the overall goals of increasing resilience among youth and reducing youth substance use.

Youth groups will participate in researching and implementing public health policy change projects, as well as health and prevention-related efforts. This work will be grounded in positive youth development and social-emotional learning principles.

Obesity prevention efforts will focus on the implementation of programs and policies to prevent overweight and obesity through increased access to healthy eating and active living opportunities for Maine’s youth.

Healthy Acadia staff will provide professional development and technical assistance to schools and licensed childcare facilities in order to increase access to physical activity and healthy nutrition offerings in those settings.

Mini-grants will be available to support implementation of physical activity and nutrition policies and activities at schools and early childcare facilities.

Healthy Acadia is a community health coalition building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties.

For more information about Healthy Acadia’s initiatives, visit www.HealthyAcadia.org.