Health center hours expand in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — Bucksport Regional Health Center has expanded its urgent care hours.

Anyone experiencing urgent care needs will now have access to medical care from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health center, located at 110 Broadway in Bucksport.

This service is open to everyone who needs it, regardless of whether they are a Bucksport patient.

The center made the decision to expand its urgent care hours to fill a critical need in the community and to help people access care locally who otherwise would be forced to drive to Bangor or Ellsworth when they are sick on a Saturday.

Patients may call ahead to 469-7371, if possible, or simply walk in.

For more information, visit www.bucksportrhc.org.