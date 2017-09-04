Health care forum in Stonington

STONINGTON — The Downeast chapter of Maine AllCare is hosting a health care forum on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. at the Stonington Opera House.

The afternoon will begin with the screening of a short version of “Fix It – Health Care At the Tipping Point,” a documentary that makes the business case for true health care reform.

The film will be followed by a moderated discussion and question-and-answer session. Local physicians, political leaders and nationally known health policy experts will be part of a panel to answer questions from the audience.

Maine AllCare is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to universal, comprehensive health care for every Maine resident.

For more information, contact Betsy Braunhut at 348-6866 or email [email protected]