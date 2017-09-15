Hancock County Medical Mission planning 2018 trip

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Medical Mission has begun planning for its February 2018 mission, which will be to Dajabon, Dominican Republic.

The mission team will be led by Dr. Charles Hendricks of Eden Surgical Associates. The team will join volunteers from other parts of the United States and Canada to provide surgical care in a Dominican hospital as well as primary care clinics in surrounding towns.

The mission team is open to new volunteers. Typically the team fills out its membership over the fall. Logistical planning takes place during monthly meetings held in Ellsworth. Although the team is made up mostly of surgeons, nurses, OR techs, anesthesia and translators, anyone in the medical profession is encouraged to inquire. There is a one-week and a two-week option.

In addition, Hancock County Medical Mission is seeking applications for its student scholarship program, an opportunity to participate in the mission as helper and translator. This is open to any Hancock County resident attending high school in Hancock County who has at least two years of Spanish.

The mission dates are Feb. 10-24, which falls on February break.

Details can be found online at http://hcmm.homestead.com. Information and applications for the scholarship program can be downloaded from the website as well. The student scholarship application deadline is Oct. 21.

Planning meetings take place the second Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, 50 Union St., Ellsworth, in the ground floor conference room.

For more information, call Mary Offutt, RN, at 348-2483.