Gualtieri joins Bucksport health center

Dr. Paul J. Gualtieri has joined the dental team at Bucksport Regional Health Center.

Gualtieri received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from New York University of College Dentistry, a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from Wagner College and an Associate of Science in dental hygiene from New York Technical College.

Gualtieri has more than 35 years experience in the dentistry field, including diagnosing oral diseases, creating treatment plans to maintain or restore the oral health of patients, ensuring safe administration of anesthetics and performing surgical procedures on the teeth, bone and soft tissues of the oral cavity.

Gualtieri previously worked as a general dentist at Gualtieri & Gualtieri in New York and served in the Medical Reserve Corps, NYC Department of Health and Dental Hygiene.

To make an appointment with Gualtieri or to learn more about Bucksport Regional Health Center, call 469-7371 or visit bucksportrhc.org.