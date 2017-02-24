ELLSWORTH — Prepare to pass “Go” and contribute to the “Community Chest” because the theme for Maine Coast Memorial Hospital’s 24th Annual Chefs’ Gala is “Game on at the Gala.”

The event’s 22-member volunteer committee is planning for a one-of-a-kind experience on Saturday, April 29, at the Ellsworth Ramada, where guests will be able to enjoy gourmet selections prepared by a variety of local chefs. The event will run from 5:30-11 p.m.

This year, proceeds will benefit new, three-dimensional mammographic imaging technology for the hospital’s Breast Clinic.

Entertainment at the Gala will be provided by the Larry Williams Band, a nine-piece show band featuring some of the finest musicians in Maine.

Tickets are available for $125 each and may be obtained by calling 664-5311, ext. 2305 or by visiting the hospital website at www.mainehospital.org.