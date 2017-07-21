Friendship Cottage spots available

BLUE HILL — Friendship Cottage Adult Day Service Program in Blue Hill has openings for new participants.

The program provides activities, meals, personal care, showers and medication administration for older adults who may be physically, cognitively or functionally impaired.

The program’s trained professionals and volunteers provide safe, fun and stimulating activities to move the body and stimulate the mind.

Friendship Cottage has contracts with the Department of Veterans Affairs, MaineCare, Elder Independence of Maine and the Office of Elder Services (Section 61) for those needing assistance paying fees.

The program is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Door to door transportation is available in Hancock County.

Friendship Cottage is located at 118 Ellsworth Road (Route 172) in Blue Hill.

For more information, call 374-5612 or visit www.friendshipcottage.org online.