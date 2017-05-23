Eat Well Volunteers program starting

ELLSWORTH — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is seeking volunteers for its Eat Well Volunteers Program in Hancock County.

Volunteers will be trained to teach clients of food pantries and community meal sites about food preparation, food safety and nutrition.

The hands-on volunteer training consists of four weekly sessions at the Hancock County Extension Office. The sessions will be held on Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After completing the training, participants will provide 30 hours of volunteer service conducting lessons with clients at a local food pantry or community meal site. The UMaine Cooperative Extension will provide the lesson plans and teaching materials to be used at the community sites.

The deadline to apply is Friday, June 2.

To learn more about the program or to request an application, call the Extension office at 667-8212 or email [email protected].