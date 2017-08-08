Diagnostic imaging business opens on Ellsworth’s Main St.

ELLSWORTH — A woman who grew up wanting to take X-rays of babies has opened a business downtown to do just that.

Tammy Thomas has launched Peekaboo Baby in an office at the back of Union River Book & Toy Co. at 102 Main St.

Thomas is a registered diagnostic medical sonographer and has been for 21 years now. She is also a vascular technologist.

“I love looking at babies,” Thomas said.

She learned about ultrasounds from babysitting for an ob-gyn nurse.

“Since I was 14, I knew I wanted to go into ultrasound.”

Peekaboo Baby offers two-, three- and four-dimensional ultrasound imaging.

“It’s literally just that — a peek at the baby — a 4D love peek,” Thomas said.

Thomas explained that the fourth dimension is time. So, a 4D image of a baby shows him or her moving around.

The office has a big-screen TV, sofas and chairs so that expectant parents can invite family and friends to watch.

“If you want to do a gender reveal, you can have the whole family come in,” Thomas said.

Peekaboo Baby is open by appointment. Call (844) 588-7335.

No baby? No problem.

Thomas has opened a second, complementary business in the same location called Indigo Diagnostics. Indigo provides diagnostic imaging. The business specializes in “general, small parts, abdominal, obstetric, cardiac and vascular imaging,” according to the website.

See indigodiangostic.com for more information or call (844) 934-6243.

Thomas said people with high-deductible health insurance plans or no insurance should consider Indigo if they need imaging.

“Our rates are great,” she said. They are “significantly reduced” from what one might pay at a hospital to have the same service.

Indigo’s rates are available online at peekaboobaby.org, as are the fees for the baby peek.

“We have three different radiologist reading groups,” who assess the images, Thomas said. The radiologist fee is included in the price.

Customers can enter Peekaboo Baby by walking through the toy store at 102 Main St. Or, the business has a door off of Store Street, which is an alleyway that runs parallel to Main Street.