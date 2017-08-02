Diabetes education series starting

GOULDSBORO — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s free, four-week Dining with Diabetes Down East series will be offered in Prospect Harbor in September.

The session begins Thursday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Prospect Harbor Women’s Club. The remaining dates are Sept. 21 and 28 and Oct. 5.

The program complements medical care by teaching people with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, along with their family members and caregivers, what they can do to help control blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol.

UMaine Extension registered dietitian and nutritionist Alan Majka will provide presentations, lead discussions and demonstrate preparation of nutritious recipes that participants can sample. Classes are limited to 20 participants.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact Tara Wood at [email protected] or 255-3345.